Auto driver kills neighbour over suspected affair with wife

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old auto driver stabbed his neighbour to death on Saturday night due to suspicion over an extra-marital relationship with his wife.

Police said that the accused invited the deceased for a drinking session in the guise of calling a truce and murdered him.

The deceased was identified as Anbu Ganapathy (28), a plumber and the accused is Rajadurai (30), an auto driver. Both of them are residents of Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kallukuttai, Perungudi.

The alleged relationship between Anbu and Rajadurai's wife had led to tensions between both families and the elders from both sides met recently to resolve the issue.

On Saturday, an argument broke out between Rajadurai and his wife over the same. An enraged Rajadurai decided to murder Anbu for causing friction in his marital life.

On Saturday evening, Rajadurai approached Anbu and asked him to join him for a drink. Both men went near Perungudi railway station, and midway through the drinking session, Rajadurai stabbed Anbu with a knife several times and fled the scene. He later surrendered to the Thoraipakkam police.