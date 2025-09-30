Auto driver hacked to death by gang in Chromepet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old auto driver was brutally murdered by a group of men in Chromepet on Monday night.

The deceased was Vinoth Kumar (26) of Durga Nagar in Chromepet, who had gone to celebrate his friend Poongavanam's birthday on Monday along with his friend Vimalraj. Police said they went to a TASMAC bar on Pallavaram-Thiruneermalai Road and consumed liquor. Around 10 pm, when they stepped out of the bar, a group of five men who arrived in an auto kidnapped Vinoth Kumar along with his auto. Shocked, his friends immediately alerted the police control room.

Tambaram police launched a search using his mobile phone tower location and checked CCTV footage from Chromepet and Tambaram areas.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Vinoth Kumar’s body was found in an open ground at Kurinji Nagar near Tambaram. The police also found his auto parked nearby with blood stains.

Police said that the gang hacked him to death inside the moving auto and dumped the body on the ground. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the murder was because of a quarrel over the share auto operations and advance payments. Vinoth Kumar has a few pending cases, including an assault against him in Chromepet and Tambaram stations. The Tambaram police have registered a case, and a search is on to nab the suspects who are missing.