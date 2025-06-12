Auto driver attacked by neighbour's dog in Mandaveli; Police officer also targeted during probe

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old auto driver, M Ganesh Kumar, residing at Mandaveli, was attacked and bitten by a neighbour's pet dog while walking to a shop on his street on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm. According to Ganesh Kumar's complaint, the dog, owned by Banumathi, chased him and bit him on both legs.

When Kumar's family confronted Banumathi about the incident, they allege she responded disrespectfully. The family then informed the Police Control Room.

During the subsequent investigation at the scene by Mylapore special sub inspector Venkatesh, the same dog reportedly attempted to attack the officer as well.

Kumar received outpatient treatment at the nearby private hospital. Following his medical care, he proceeded to the Mylapore Police Station and filed a formal written complaint by 7:30 pm the same evening.

The Mylapore Police have registered a case under relevant sections on BNS.