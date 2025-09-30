Auto driver abducted and murdered after birthday party near Chromepet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old auto driver was abducted and hacked to death by a gang near Chromepet on Monday night, Daily Thanthi reported.

The victim, Vinoth Kumar of Durga Nagar in Chromepet, had gone to a TASMAC bar near Nagalkeni on Pallavaram–Thiruneermalai Road along with his friend Poongavanam, whose birthday was on September 24, and others. After celebrating the occasion, the group stepped out of the bar around 10 pm.

At that time, a five-member gang arrived in an autorickshaw and forcefully took Vinoth Kumar away along with his vehicle. Shocked, his friends alerted the police control room. Tambaram police checked CCTV footage and tracked his mobile phone signal in an effort to trace him.

Early on Monday, Vinoth Kumar’s body was found in an open ground at Kurinji Nagar, Tambaram, near his bloodstained autorickshaw. Investigations revealed that the gang had attacked him with sharp weapons inside the moving auto before dumping his body.

Tambaram police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem to the government hospital. They are searching for the five suspects.

Police sources said a dispute related to share auto operations and advance payments is suspected to be the reason for the murder. Vinoth Kumar also had pending assault cases at Tambaram and Chromepet police stations.