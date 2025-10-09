AU signs MOU with French varsity for student exchange programme

CHENNAI: The Anna University and the University of Tours, France, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer semester exchange programmes for undergraduate students.

The Centre for International Relations (CIR) of Anna University said students from the university and its department colleges were eligible for the scheme.

Sources added that the students were advised to review the curriculum and courses offered at the University of Tours to ensure compatibility with their academic requirements.

Students were also asked to forward their detailed application along with their bio-data through the head of the department to the Director of the Centre for International Relations. Selected students must obtain prior permission from the respective departments and the Centre for Academic Courses of Anna University.

The University of Tours offers more than 100 courses, taught in English. Accordingly, all the courses by the university in France are highly researched by international students wishing to develop their understanding of international relations.

No registration fees are applicable for international exchange students at the University of Tours. Before registration, students need to submit an application, which will be reviewed by a committee from the faculty where the candidates would like to study. After a student's application is examined, the committee will send you a positive or negative reply.