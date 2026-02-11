AU opens new AI, innovation facility in Guindy campus

CHENNAI: To increase the research activities of students and scholars, Anna University on Wednesday established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation facility in the research park campus.
Accordingly, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and College of Engineering (CEG) of Anna University formally inaugurated the ‘VAIDHARMA Laboratory’, an AI-based research unit.
MA Bhagyaveni, HoD, said that the new AI Lab has advanced computing systems, high-performance workstations worth Rs 1 crore. “It supports research and practical learning in AI, machine learning, deep learning, data science, computer vision, natural language processing, and robotics,” she added.
“This lab will serve as a hub for research projects, internships, workshops, hackathons, and industry-driven certification programmes, and is also expected to significantly enhance students’ technical competencies and prepare them for global career opportunities in AI-driven domains.”
The lab was donated by ECE Alumni 1990 batch, Sundar Vaidhiyanathan, CEO and co-founder of Karsun Solutions. This facility marks a milestone in the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and emerging technologies.
While delivering the presidential address, S Meenakshisundaram, dean, AC Tech, Registrar, Dean CEG and HoD/ECE emphasised the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of industries and encouraged students to leverage the facility to develop innovative and socially impactful solutions.