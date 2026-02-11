AU opens new AI, innovation facility in Guindy campus

MA Bhagyaveni, HoD, said that the new AI Lab has advanced computing systems, high-performance workstations worth Rs 1 crore. “It supports research and practical learning in AI, machine learning, deep learning, data science, computer vision, natural language processing, and robotics,” she added.

“This lab will serve as a hub for research projects, internships, workshops, hackathons, and industry-driven certification programmes, and is also expected to significantly enhance students’ technical competencies and prepare them for global career opportunities in AI-driven domains.”