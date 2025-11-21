Attendant bites hospital guard's finger during quarrel in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A dispute over directions inside the Tambaram District GH led to a patient's attendant biting a security guard's finger.

The hospital was recently shifted to a new six-storey building, and patients often struggle to access the department concerned, spread across multiple floors. They often rely on staffers and security personnel to locate pharmacies, injection wards and other facilities.

Ambikapathy (56), a contract security guard from Pasumpon Nagar in Pammal, was on duty when Chinna (59) from East Tambaram arrived with his daughter for treatment. After consulting a doctor, Chinna stepped out with a prescription for an injection and asked the security guard for directions to the injection room.

However, Ambikapathy mistakenly pointed him toward the doctor's consultation room instead of the injection ward. Chinna took his daughter to the wrong room, where the doctor informed him of the correct location.

Angered by the mix-up, Chinna went to the security guard and argued with him for giving the wrong directions.

It soon escalated to a physical tussle with Chinna allegedly grabbing the guard's finger and biting it. Other hospitals immediately intervened to quell the situation, and the guard's bleeding finger was tended to in the hospital. The Tambaram police arrived at the spot and detained Chinna for questioning.