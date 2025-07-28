Attempt charges altered to murder as stabbing victim succumbs

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was attacked by a trio in a drunken brawl near a TASMAC outlet in Vadapalani on Sunday succumbed to his injuries. The Vadapalani police booked the attackers on murder charges and arrested them on Monday.

The deceased, Paranthaman, was a resident of Adam Nagar in Chromepet. According to the police, the accused allegedly forcibly took Paranthaman's booze, which led to an argument. The trio then ganged up and assaulted Paranthaman and fled the scene.

Passersby rushed to the injured man's help and moved him to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries early Monday morning.

The Vadapalani Police registered a case under murder charges, and a team led by the Inspector arrested Vasantharaj (39) and Shanthakumar (37), both from Kodambakkam, and Vigneswaran (28) of Saligramam.

The accused were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.