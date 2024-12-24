Asst prof found dead in bathroom, Chennai police suspect auto-erotic asphyxiation

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of auto-erotic asphyxiation, a 32-year-old assistant professor of an engineering college was found dead in his bathroom in his house in Maduravoyal on Monday.

According to the police, the victim's body was found inside a bathroom in his closed house with his face masked with a polythene cover.

The deceased is a native of Uttar Pradesh and was married five years ago. He was living alone at the rented place in Maduravoyal leaving his wife behind in UP. The couple had no children.

As his door was locked for a long period, neighbours informed the police.

The police team entered the house after breaking open the front door, and found his body in the bathroom attached to the bedroom.

Officials believe that he died because of his own act and ruled out any foul play because there was no forced entry and the house was locked from inside. Other evidence also indicated that it could be a case of auto-erotic asphyxiation, a sexual stimulation, police said.