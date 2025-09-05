Assault and robbery in Marina: Suspect with criminal history arrested, earbuds recovered

CHENNAI: Responding to a daylight robbery, the Marina police have arrested a 22-year-old man with a history of criminal cases for allegedly assaulting an AC mechanic and snatching his ear buds.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 2. The victim, Abdul Hussain (19), a resident of Neelam Basha Durgha Street in Triplicane, was returning from a walk at Marina Beach. As he was riding his two-wheeler near the entrance to Sivarajapuram on Dr. Besant Road, he was intercepted by an acquaintance, Rizwan.

According to the complaint, Rizwan confronted Abdul Hussain, demanded money, and threatened him. When Hussain refused to comply, Rizwan allegedly assaulted him, brandished a knife, and forcibly snatched his ear buds. The accused then fled the scene after issuing death threats.

Following the incident, Abdul Hussain filed a formal complaint at the Marina police station. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched immediately.

A team, led by an Inspector from the Marina police station, conducted a thorough investigation which led to the identification and arrest of the accused, Rizwan (22), who also hails from Neelam Basha Durgha Street in Triplicane. The stolen ear buds were successfully recovered from his possession.

Further police investigation revealed that the arrested suspect, Rizwan, has a significant criminal past and is already involved in six other criminal cases.

After interrogation, the accused was produced before a court on Thursday. The court ordered judicial remand, and he has been subsequently lodged in prison.