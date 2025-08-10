Assam man among 2 held for stealing mobile phone from RGGGH doctor

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men, including an Assam native, for stealing mobile phones from a doctor at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

RGGGH police initiated a probe based on a complaint from Dr Shyam Sundar. According to the complainant, on July 21, he was on night duty and after duty hours, he retired at the resting area for doctors at Tower block-1. When he woke up during the early hours of the following day, he found his phone was missing, after which he filed a police complaint.

On perusing the CCTV footage, police found that the doctor's phone was stolen by Mohammed Javed (25) of Royapettah. Police said that Javed lurks around the hospital and targets patients and medical staff when they doze off and steals their phones.

He then handed over the stolen phones to Mebu Alam (22) of Assam, who runs a mobile phone store in Triplicane. Police arrested both men and recovered four mobile phones, including the doctor's phone.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.