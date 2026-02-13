Ascetic in disguise, thief by career: Jain temple serial burglar nabbed in Chennai

"The accused was aware that in Jain temples, a forehead pendant made of gold and a silver crown is a permanent fixture, and so he targeted these temples," a senior police officer said.

The Elephant Gate police have been on the lookout for the accused for about a year now, since he struck at a Jain temple at Sowcarpet's Mint Street. The temple trustees learnt about the break-in on Valentine's Day 2025. About 600 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver crowns were stolen from the temple.