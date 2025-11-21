As private vehicles hog roads, MTC launches ‘Bus First’ to reclaim space

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Friday launched ‘Bus First’, a citywide campaign aimed at asserting road priority for public buses and reducing delays caused by growing private vehicle traffic.

The initiative comes at a time when Chennai’s buses used by nearly 35 lakh passengers every day face frequent slowdowns as cars and two-wheelers clog bus lanes and junctions. MTC officials note that every minute a bus is delayed, it leads to missed schedules, overcrowding, and longer travel times, affecting dozens of commuters.

“The main reason why buses fail to run on schedule is that they do not get priority on roads, with private vehicles occupying most of the space. The purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among the public that a bus that carries around 60 passengers should be given its due,” said MTC managing director T Prabhushankar.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the initiative in the presence of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Chennai Central MP Dayanithi Maran, Greater Chennai Corporation officials, the city police, and Transport Department authorities at the Anna Square Bus terminus. Cricketer and sports broadcaster Thirush Kamini has been inducted as the brand ambassador for the campaign.

MTC has introduced a set of public awareness materials that appeal to road users to give way to buses. Two short films that depict everyday scenes where small behavioural changes can help hundreds of bus users reach on time were also released. The campaign will have posters on the rear of buses, featuring schoolchildren, office-goers and patients to highlight the impact of delays.

The MTC has also restored a vintage bus for ‘exhibition on wheels,’ showcasing the corporation’s transport legacy. The agency said it will conduct further sensitisation programmes for its crew to strengthen passenger service and operational discipline.