As monsoon disease risks abound, TN health experts urge care

CHENNAI: Monsoon has set in, and that comes with the risk of health problems triggered by waterlogging, and uncleared garbage and debris. Already, dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and influenza cases are on the rise in the city.

While this uptick is typical for this time of the year, health experts stress the importance of staying cautious and prioritising hygiene and sanitation to avoid an outbreak of these diseases.

Tamil Nadu had recorded about 240 cases of malaria until September. While the cases are less in comparison to last year (384 cases) and 354 cases in 2022, it’s important to stay vigilant.

It’s common for localities with higher population density to have a large prevalence of vector-borne diseases. Chennai has recorded the highest number of dengue cases currently followed by Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Theni.

Entomologist Senthil Nathan says that the densely populated areas are also potential breeding grounds. Since residents store drinking water, and do not clean them periodically, mosquito breeding occurs easily.

“Additionally, because of scarcity, people tend to store water, which becomes another breeding site. The waste disposal and management in urban areas is also a major challenge because rainwater fills the discarded items along the roads and streets. If they’re not cleared properly, it leads to mosquito breeding. Moreover, the increase in the temperature globally offers a favourable temperature for mosquitoes to grow,” he explained.

The dengue cases are also expected to spike in the coming weeks after the rains. So far, around 18,000 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu since January. Government hospitals have been monitoring the cases coming in, and have kept special fever wards ready to manage patient in-flow.

“Though there is an increase in cases after the monsoon, we’ve seen three cases in a fortnight. And, influenza and fever cases are also surging with around 8-10 cases in a day. This uptick is common in this season but it’s important to focus on hygiene and sanitation to avoid the spread of infections,” said a resident medical officer at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

As children are more vulnerable to infections during the monsoon, doctors urge parents to be cautious about food contamination and poor hygiene. “Dengue cases among children are not surging but parents must take precautions to protect their children from diseases,” opines Dr Rema Chandramohan, director, Institute of Child Health.

Besides dengue and malaria, doctors also warn them against bacterial infection, which is typically caused by consuming contaminated food or water, leading to typhoid, diarrhoea and other illnesses. “Typhoid, caused by food contamination, can present with symptoms of high fever, weakness, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Leptospirosis is contracted through contact with water contaminated by animal urine and common symptoms include high fever, headaches, and muscle pain. Children should avoid playing or walking in floodwaters to reduce the risk,” said Dr Spoorthi Arun, internal medicine consultant, Promed Hospital.

The State Health Department is conducting the ‘monsoon special’ medical camps across the State to identify cases of fever, leptospirosis, dengue, and other illnesses at the earliest. Officials say that the most cases reported in the camps are of fever and cough.

“Fever and dengue cases in both government hospitals and/or clinics, and also private institutions are being followed up. There is no need to panic. Don’t store rainwater for long in discarded household items, as it leads to mosquito breeding. It’s important to educate the public on keeping the surroundings clean,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. “Drink clean and safe water by boiling it before consumption to avoid any waterborne diseases. However, if there are any symptoms like fever and diarrhoea etc., it is ideal to report to government institutions.”