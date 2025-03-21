As fire shuts down Heathrow, British Airways flight from Chennai rerouted, more flights cancelled

CHENNAI: A sudden fire at London Heathrow Airport on Friday afternoon led to its temporary closure, causing significant disruptions for international flights, including those operated by British Airways. In the wake of this, a Chennai-to-London flight carrying 328 passengers was forced to divert and land in Munich, Germany, while two additional flights between London and Chennai were cancelled.

A British Airways flight, which departed from the Chennai International Airport at 7:50 am IST on Friday, was scheduled to land in London around 7:00 pm IST on March 21. However, due to the unexpected shutdown of Heathrow Airport following the fire outbreak, the aircraft was rerouted mid-flight to Munich International Airport. All passengers onboard were safely disembarked in Munich, where they are awaiting further updates. British Airways confirmed that once Heathrow Airport resumes operations, the flight will continue its journey from Munich to London.

The fire, which erupted in a terminal area of Heathrow Airport, prompted immediate emergency protocols. While no injuries were reported at the airport, the incident led to widespread flight suspensions. Authorities are currently assessing the damage and working to restore normal operations.

In addition to the diverted flight, the following two British Airways services were cancelled:

1. A London to Chennai flight, which was originally set to depart from London on Friday night and arrive in Chennai by 5:35 am IST on Saturday.

2. A Chennai to London flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7:50 am IST on Saturday.

Chennai International Airport officials confirmed that affected passengers have been individually notified of the cancellations while British Airways has advised travellers to monitor their official channels for rebooking options and real-time updates.

