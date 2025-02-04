Arulmigu Agastheeswarar Swamy temple property worth Rs 10 cr retrieved

CHENNAI: The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) on Tuesday retrieved Rs 10 crore worth property of Arulmigu Agastheeswarar Swamy temple in Villivakkam from encroachers.

According to the statement, the temple administration rented a 17,625 sq ft commercial complex in Sivasakthi Colony along MTH Salai to a private firm. However, the firm did not pay the rent for the property for a long time.

Following this, Joint Director Chennai Zone II Renuka Devi approached the court and secured directions to retrieve the property. With the help of police and revenue departments, the officials of HR&CE carried out the drive to evict the encroachers and retrieved the property on Tuesday.