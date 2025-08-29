Art show explores teen's take on happiness

CHENNAI: Tarika met her art teacher, Diana Shatish, when she was just nine years old. What began as exploratory sessions like drawing, painting, doodling, breathing exercises, scraping and using tools to create textures soon evolved into deeper experimentation with line, colour, composition, and various materials. Over the years, Tarika developed a mature, self-driven approach, building a portfolio that reflects her unique style.

In her teenage years, she mastered her preferred mediums, from traditional painting to digital art, often blending classical techniques with contemporary forms. By 18, she had produced a substantial body of work around diverse themes such as Japan, the Thirukkural, and now, the psychology of happiness.

Tarika Ram

Tarika is now set to showcase around 30 artworks based on the theme of 'happiness' at a week-long exhibition in the city. Through tapestries, sculptures, and other forms, she aims to explore happiness, a universal yet elusive emotion.

"I chose the theme of happiness because everyone wants to be happy, yet many struggle with it. I'm drawn to abstract art, which is a powerful medium for emotional expression. Happiness is deeply personal and subjective, so I explore various strategies and interpretations through my work. People can connect with the ones that resonate with them. To me, happiness must be expressed in multiple colours and shapes because it conveys so many layers of meaning," says Tarika.

The young artist has previously held three solo exhibitions in Chennai. In her research for this current show, she came across the concept of flow, a term coined by Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. “It refers to a state of intense focus when engaged in an activity at the optimal level of difficulty; not too easy, not too hard. I also learned that setting and working toward goals contributes to happiness. I broke down my larger goals into smaller ones and applied both these ideas while creating my pieces.”

When asked how she chose the appropriate medium for each concept, Tarika explains, “I first made notes and brainstormed ideas. Based on the emotion or strategy I wanted to express, I picked the medium that best suited it. I also discussed my ideas with my art teacher, Diana Shatish, who would suggest changes and encourage me to explore new techniques and interact with other artists.”

A visual learner, Tarika often had to find ways to translate abstract ideas into imagery. “For example, when exploring the idea of forgiveness, I thought of the phrase ‘breaking the ice’ and decided to represent it through melting ice cubes,” she explains.

Among the 30 works on display, Tarika says the piece titled 'Avoid Overthinking' is especially meaningful to her. “I tend to overthink, so this one felt personal.” Another work titled 'Ikigai' is also close to her heart because she wove the fabric for it herself. Two artworks based on Relationships are particularly special, as they incorporate pieces of clothing from close family members.

“This project has helped me understand myself better. I’ve become more aware of the areas I need to work on. While these happiness strategies may sound simple, practicing them consistently takes effort. But if I keep trying, I’ll improve and that’s what a growth mindset is all about," she reflects.

Tarika’s exhibition will be on view from August 30 to September 5 at Kalpa Druma, Cathedral Road.