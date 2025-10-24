Art beyond barriers: Young Chennai artists with special needs shine at Tattva 2025

CHENNAI: From a young age, 19-year-old Jeevan has been fascinated by pencil art. His detailed sketches of cine actors and Lord Vinayagar capture remarkable depth and emotion.

Twenty-four-year-old Eshvar, on the other hand, finds joy in experimenting with colours, evolving from abstract compositions to expressive figure paintings. Their works are among those featured at Tattva 2025, an annual art and photography exhibition hosted by V-Excel Educational Trust. This year, Tattva showcases the artistic expressions of 151 participants aged 7 to 35, representing 25 inclusive institutions, special schools, and individual contributors from across the state.

Sumathi, Jeevan’s mother, beams with pride as she talks about her son’s artwork being showcased at Tattva. “Ever since he started taking art seriously, Jeevan has been sketching portraits of film actors and other subjects. He loves movies, and his favourite piece so far is a portrait of actor Vijay. He also draws Lord

Vinayagar beautifully,” she says.

Though Jeevan is a slow learner, Sumathi describes him as calm, composed, and eager to learn. “Portrait drawing is his real strength,” she adds.

Over the years, she has also seen a remarkable improvement in his focus. “Earlier, he would get distracted easily and move away after some time. But now, his concentration has really improved. I feel art brings a lot of happiness to special children. When we encourage them, they do their best. At home, we always clap and cheer after he finishes a drawing and that makes him so happy. His mindset has become more positive and he completes portraits much faster now.”

This is the fourth edition of Tattva, which will be held at the Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University, RA Puram, on October 25 and 26. This year’s theme, Pattern Art and Abstract Art, has invited artists to explore colours, shapes, and rhythms that reflect their unique perspectives. Vasudha Prakash, Founder Trustee of V-Excel Educational Trust, describes Tattva as the organisation’s flagship art and photography exhibition that empowers children and young adults with special needs to discover their artistic voice.

“It fosters self-confidence, economic independence, and social inclusion through creative expression,” she says.

She recalls how the initiative began modestly within the school. “Many of our students are non-verbal but incredibly expressive through art. We started by displaying their works on campus and later included contributions from other schools. Their joy was evident in every painting and that inspired us to make Tattva an annual event,” Vasudha shares.

Now in its fourth edition, Tattva has grown into a state-level celebration of creativity. This year’s event has received over 200 entries from across Tamil Nadu, with participants from Erode, Pollachi, Srirangam, Tirunelveli, and several other towns. All artworks are carefully curated by independent artists to ensure merit-based selection.

“This edition is particularly special. More than 215 artworks will be displayed and available for sale, alongside live art demonstrations. We also have a photography section with the theme ‘Harmony, Humanity and Animal Love’. Selected pieces will be auctioned, and the proceeds will go directly to the artists. It is a

wonderful opportunity to appreciate, support, and celebrate the creativity of these talented young individuals,” Vasudha adds.

Eshvar’s mother, Sindhuja, says she discovered her son’s interest in art after enrolling him at V-Excel Educational Trust. His paintings have been featured in previous editions of Tattva as well.

“His art teachers often tell me how focused he is and how much he enjoys what he does. Eshvar pays attention to even the smallest details and never leaves a painting unfinished. Once he starts a piece, he’ll complete it before moving on. Since he began painting, I’ve noticed a lot of positive changes in him: he has become calmer, more patient, and deeply involved in his work. Sometimes, when I go to pick him up

from the institution, if he’s in the middle of a drawing, he’ll finish it before leaving,” says Sindhuja