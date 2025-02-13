Arrested for peas import scam, customs additional commissioner remanded in judicial custody

CHENNAI: An Egmore judicial magistrate court on Thursday remanded additional commissioner of customs, sea port, Sathish Kumar for two weeks to judicial custody.

He was arrested on Wednesday. He and three other customs officials were arrested with two private parties for allegedly facilitating the import of green peas worth over Rs 2 crore, a restricted item at the Chennai port.

The other officers arrested are superintendent Shiv Kashyap, appraising officer Nithish Kumar, and examiner Manish, all working at sea port customs.

The private individuals arrested in the case are Krithika Malhotra and Amin-ul-Huq, who were reportedly in touch with the additional commissioner for the last four years.

As per regulations, green peas can be imported to Chennai only via the Kolkata port; this batch was brought here directly from Dubai.

Certain goods are restricted to specific ports primarily due to customs regulations and due to specialised handling requirements, safety concerns, and the need to monitor sensitive items, like agricultural products susceptible to diseases.

However, in connivance with importers, the accused officers allowed green peas by passing it off as urad and toor dals, it has been alleged.