Around 5,000 manjapais distributed in Chennai’s market areas

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inaugurated the awareness campaign on Meendum Manjapai in the city to encourage the use of cloth bags instead of plastic bags.

More than 5,000 manja pais have been distributed in the market areas in the city.

“The goal is to create awareness about the use of cloth bags in the market areas under the Ambattur division, where there are a lot of traders. The use of plastic is not limited to bags. There are plastic cups, plates, spoons, etc., that are used every day. To reduce such usage and protect the environment, we launched the Meendum Manjapai initiative,” said Mayor Priya.

It’s noteworthy that over two lakh of manja pais have been distributed in the areas within the Corporation limit so far. The local body has planned to distribute 30,000 cloth bags across the city. As part of it, at least 5,000 bags are distributed in market areas.

“Recently, many youngsters have been affected by cancer, and the main cause of this is plastic consumption. The more we reduce plastic usage in stores, the safer human life will be. The use of plastic also affects other living beings on earth, including wildlife,” Priya added. “Business owners are requested to use cloth bags in their shops and provide cloth bags to customers.”