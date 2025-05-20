Army trainee from Kashmir collapses, dies during firing practice in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old Army officer from Kashmir, identified as Umangar, tragically died on Tuesday after collapsing during a firearms training session at a shooting range in Meenambakkam. The incident has prompted a police investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting extreme heat and dehydration as potential factors.

The officer, who was undergoing training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), was participating in a routine drill at the Trisoolam foothills shooting range on May 16 when he suddenly fell unconscious.

Colleagues rushed him to the Military Hospital in Nandambakkam, where he received intensive treatment for three days. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his condition on Monday.

Authorities from the Meenambakkam Police Station have registered a case and are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial findings indicate that Umangar, who had been training in Chennai, may have suffered from severe dehydration and heatstroke amid scorching temperatures.

“The combination of physical exertion and extreme weather likely contributed to his collapse. A detailed inquiry is underway,” a police official stated.

