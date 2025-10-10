Armstrong murder: Top court stays Madras HC order quashing chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madras High Court order that quashed the chargesheet filed by the Tamil Nadu Police in the murder case of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong.

The top court, however, did not stay the high court's direction transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria issued a notice to the Chennai superintendent of police on the appeal challenging the high court order.

"Notice be issued to the respondent. In the meantime, the order of quashing the chargesheet shall remain stayed. However, the direction for transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation shall remain in operation," the bench said.

The apex court passed the order after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing in the matter for the Tamil Nadu government, submitted that police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet and the high court quashed it in a "casual manner".

The high court on September 24 transferred the probe into the killing of Armstrong to the CBI and directed the federal agency to conclude the investigation and file a final report before the jurisdictional court in six months.

Armstrong, who was the Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death near his Chennai residence on July 5, 2024.

So far, 27 people have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Many have since been detained under the Goondas Act as well.