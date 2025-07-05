Armstrong murder: Memorial rally held in Chennai; over 1,000 supporters take part

CHENNAI: A memorial rally was held in Chennai on Saturday to mark the first death anniversary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong.

According to Daily Thanthi, more than 1,000 supporters took part in the rally and security was intensified across the city as a precaution measure.

Armstrong was hacked to death near his residence in Perambur, on July 5, 2024. The incident triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu. Police registered a case and have arrested 27 suspects so far in connection with the murder.

On the anniversary, a request was made to install a full-length statue of Armstrong at his memorial in Pothur. However, police initally denied permission citing law and order concerns. Following this, Armstrong's wife, Porkodi, filed a petition in the Madras High Court.













The Tamil Nadu government informed the court that it would grant permission to install the statue during the hearing on Friday.