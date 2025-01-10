Argument between Vadakalai, Thenkalai sects during the opening of sorgavaasal in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: An argument broke out between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects during the event of opening the sorgavaasal at the Sri Ashtabujakara Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram on Friday.

The dispute arose over the singing of Divya Prabandham during the opening of the sorgavaasal, said a Maalaimalar report.

The police, who intervened in the argument between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects, struck a compromise, asking both sects to sing Divya Prabandham for 10 minutes each.