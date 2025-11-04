Are you ready to crack the civil services exam?

CHENNAI: The State government-run All India Civil Services Coaching Centre in RA Puram invites aspirants to test their potential by taking its specially designed entrance test.

Responding to a decline in civil services representation from Tamil Nadu, the State government established this coaching centre, which provides coaching and accommodation for aspirants preparing for the Preliminary (Prelims) and Mains examinations, as well as the interview.

In a significant push through the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, the government also offers scholarships – Rs 7,500/month for Prelims preparation, Rs 25,000 for Mains preparation, and Rs 50,000 for those appearing for interviews. “These measures aim to foster familiarity and support among students aspiring for the civil services,” said Sankara Saravanan, principal of the centre.

Admission to the centre’s Prelims coaching is granted based on an entrance exam. This 200-mark test, featuring 100 questions, is conducted between July and September. “The exam is a high-quality assessment designed to gauge an aspirant’s inherent ability before they begin their preparation,” he added.

Saravanan encourages all aspirants to take the test, stating, “Whether you secure admission or not, attending this entrance exam will help you embark on your civil services journey with greater confidence and clarity. It is an opportunity for every serious candidate to benchmark their readiness.”