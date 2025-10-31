ARC a seminal moment in democratising education, says Chandrachud

CHENNAI: Describing it as a “seminal moment” in the history of Indian higher education, Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated the Accessibility Research Centre (ARC) at IIT-M, marking a transformative step toward reimagining education through the principles of accessibility, inclusion, and dignity.

Chandrachud said that ARC’s establishment represented the confluence of technology, public policy dialogue, and the democratisation of accessibility norms, which together embody the intrinsic values of liberty, equality, and dignity.

“Through public conversations, we ask critical questions and engage with diverse lived experiences. But conversation alone is not enough, technology, knowledge, and innovation must work hand in hand to empower persons with disabilities,” he added. “AI and quantum computing must be harnessed not merely for advancement but for human inclusion.”

Founded by Associate Professor Hemachandran Karah, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, along with Saji K Mathew and Nilesh J Vasa, the ARC aims to integrate accessibility as a core design principle into the foundations of learning.

Assuring IIT-M of full institutional support, Director V Kamakoti said that inclusivity was central to IIT-M’s mission under its ‘Anaivarakum IIT-M’ (IIT-M for all) initiative. “We must democratise opportunity for every citizen. IIT-M has developed India’s lightest active wheelchair and other assistive devices to promote accessibility across the campus,” he added.

Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S Govindaraj lauded the initiative saying, “Accessibility and inclusivity are two sides of the same coin. Without accessibility, we cannot create a society that we desire to be inclusive. What we need is empathy, not sympathy.”