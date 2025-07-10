Arappor stages protest with ‘TN Christy Supplies Corpn’ placard, volunteers detained

CHENNAI: The city police detained volunteers of the anti-corruption NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, who staged a rather novel protest to rename Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to 'Tamil Nadu Christy Supplies Corporation', on Thursday. The activists came to the corporation office carrying a new name board, and were detained.

Alleging that contractors and TNCSC officials were involved in large-scale corruption in paddy transportation amounting to a whopping Rs 992 crore, the volunteers demanded that the TNCSC change its name. While they tried to enter the office of TNCSC in Koyambedu, the police officials there stopped them. Fourteen volunteers, including Arappor convenor Jayaram Venkatesan, were detained in a hall in Nerkundram.

On June 19, Jayaram, sent a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior officials, recalling a complaint that the organisation filed on March 11 regarding alleged corruption in paddy transportation.

He pointed out that as per the tender notice, the period for paddy transportation was between June 2023 and June 2025. However, when the award of contract was made in July 2024, the work order extended the period till June 2026, which was a violation of tender rules, he said. This was illegal, as the contract period should end on the date mentioned in the tender notice, he added.

If the government was unwilling to act against the corruption and terminate the contract, it should change the name of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation' to Tamil Nadu Christy Supplies Corporation', the outfit had earlier demanded.