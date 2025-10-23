Arappor Iyakkam alleges violation of Ramsar norms in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: The Arappor Iyakkam has alleged large-scale corruption granting illegal environmental clearance and building approvals for a massive residential project within the Pallikaranai marshland (Ramsar site) in Chennai.

In a complaint to the Chief Minister, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chief Secretary, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization said that 1,250 high-end apartments worth around Rs. 2,000 crore are being constructed by a builder in the Ram Nagar area of Pallikaranai, a designated Ramsar wetland protected under the 2017 Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

"In April 2022, the Tamil Nadu government officially notified 1,247.5 hectares (3,080 acres) of Pallikaranai marsh as part of the Ramsar-protected area, with 690.65 hectares under the Forest Department’s control and the remaining 547 hectares designated for restoration," he added.

Despite the protection, the builder applied in June 2022 for environmental clearance to build 1,250 residential units over 14.7 acres.

Jayaram alleged that the SEIAA (State Environment Impact Assessment Authority) and State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) deliberately ignored these norms. "The SEAC initially noted that the site was “near” the wetland but later approved it in December 2024, followed by SEIAA’s final clearance on January 20, 2025. The CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) granted building approval just three days later," he added.

The organization further alleged that political pressure was exerted on officials, as the project had been showcased at the 2024 Global Investors Meet, with Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister TRB Rajaa signing a memorandum of understanding with the builder calling it a Rs. 2,000-crore investment.

The organization demanded the government to immediately cancel the environmental and building permits granted to the builder and suspension of IAS and IFS officials involved.

"A probe should be conducted to determine whether ministers are involved in violations. Also, all the construction approvals given after 2022 within the Ramsar site should be revoked. Government should take over and restore all encroached wetland areas," Arappor demanded.