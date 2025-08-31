Applications open till Sept 15 for ‘pink auto’ phase 3

CHENNAI: The State government has invited applications from women drivers in Chennai to benefit from the third phase of the Pink Auto scheme, launched to encourage and support the self-employment of women.

Launched on International Women’s Day 2025 (March 8) by CM Stalin, 165 autos were handed over to women drivers in phase one. Applications for phase 3 are open till September 15. The scheme is limited to women.

Applicants must be between 20 and 45 years, have a driving license and be a Chennai resident.