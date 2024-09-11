Applications open for Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Programme; here is how you can apply

Description:

An initiative by Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.

Eligibility:

Female students who are citizens of India and enrolled in the first year of their 4-year undergraduate course in the fields of engineering, medicine (MBBS), and other related STEM subjects at institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to Rs 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

Last Date to Apply: September 15

Application mode: Online applications only

