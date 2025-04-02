Applications open for engineering courses at Anna Univarsity for NRI students

CHENNAI: Anna University has invited applications under the category of Non Resident Indian (NRI), CIWGC (Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries), foreign national, students from least developed countries and in small island, developing states for admissions to the BE, BTech, BPlan degree courses in College of Engineering (CEG), Guindy, Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Chromepet, AC College of Technology (ACT), Guindy, School of Architecture and Planning (SAP), Guindy and University College of Engineering, Tiruchy.

A release from the Higher Education Department on Tuesday said that NRI candidates can register and submit their application online – cfa.annauniv.edu/cfa. Last date for registration, payment of registration fee, uploading of documents and application submission is June 9.

In another communique, the university also invited applications for admission to BE (Training Integrated) degree programme (2025-26) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering offered in College of engineering, Kancheepuram.

For this too, candidates can register and submit their application online. Last date for registration, payment of registration fee, uploading of documents and application submission is June 30.