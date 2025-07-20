Applications open for Dr Radhakrishnan award to honour 386 teachers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the opening of applications for the Dr Radhakrishnan Award, which will be presented to 386 teachers across the state for their outstanding contributions.

According to Thanthi TV, eligible teachers can submit their applications starting from July 20 (Sunday).

The last date to apply is August 3.

The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of teachers in various schools such as; government primary, elementary, secondary, higher secondary schools, including, matriculation, Anglo-Indian, Social Welfare Department, Adi Dravidar/Tribal Welfare Department and schools under the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The selection committee will take into account various criteria, including moral character, required qualifications, reduced absenteeism, contribution to student enrollment, improvement in examination results, excellence in teaching, ability to handle challenging situations, and efforts in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in schools.