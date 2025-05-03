Applications open at IIT-Madras for BS in Data Science, Electronic Systems

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is accepting applications for the next batch of its Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes in Data Science, and Applications and Electronic Systems, both offered through a flexible online format.

According to IIT-M, these programmes are designed to make IIT education globally accessible, especially for those outside the traditional Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) framework.

The institute stated that more than 38,000 learners have enrolled, including working professionals, career shifters, international students, and school leavers. Notably, 25% of the enrolled students are women, and 20% are over the age of 30 years, indicating the inclusive and diverse appeal of the program.

“Direct admission is offered to candidates who have cleared JEE main. Others can qualify by completing a four-week online preparatory course, followed by an in-person qualifier examination. The deadline to apply is May 20. Applications can be submitted via https://study.iitm.ac.in,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

“These programmes reflect our vision to democratise access to IIT-quality education,” said V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M. “Three of the top 10 All India Ranks in GATE 2025 Data Science and AI were secured by students from our BS Data Science programme, including the top rank. The Data Science programme is open to students from all streams, while the Electronic Systems programme requires candidates to have studied physics and mathematics in classes 11 and 12.”

“These programmes are breaking geographic, economic, and academic barriers,” said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, programme coordinator. “High-performing students also have a pathway to pursue MTech or MS degrees at IIT Madras.”