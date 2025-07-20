Application open for Dr Radhakrishnan Award, final call on Aug 3

CHENNAI: The School Education department has invited teachers to apply for the Dr Radhakrishnan ‘Best Teacher Award’ before August 3. The award will be given to 386 teachers working in state-run schools and other management schools across the state on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

The award recognises and celebrates outstanding contributions of teachers from various categories of schools like state-run primary, elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools; schools under the Social Welfare Department, Adi Dravidar/Tribal Welfare Department and the Backward Classes Welfare Department; matriculation and Anglo-Indian schools as well.

Under the revised guidelines, a total of 386 awards will be given, of which Chennai and Tiruvallur districts were allocated 12 awards each, while the remaining districts will receive a varying number of accolades.

Furthermore, special recognition will be given to physically challenged, Anglo-Indian, and Social Welfare teachers, with two awards designated for each category. Additionally, one award will be presented to each of the 38 matriculation schools across the State, noted the guidelines issued by the department.

Eligible teachers have been encouraged to submit their applications before August 3, and the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to compile a list of awardees in their respective districts.

The teachers applying for the honour should have at least five years of working experience. The committee under the School Education director, S Kannappan, will select the teachers for the award.

In cases where teachers do not apply, evaluators were told to visit schools to assess the performance of potential candidates and recommend deserving teachers for further consideration by the district-level selection committee. The nominated teachers' activities and achievements will be evaluated by the respective school heads, and their documents will be scrutinised by district-level evaluators, duly verified by relevant authorities.