Apollo Hospitals’ dietitians release book on nutrition

CHENNAI: A book titled, ‘My Food, My Health’, a guide to Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) authored by dietitians from the Apollo Hospitals group, was launched on Wednesday.

The book was curated by Anita Jatana, consultant dietetics, and is designed to equip individuals with scientifically validated nutritional guidance, applicable from childhood through advanced age.

In a reader-friendly format aimed at both the general public and healthcare providers, the book outlines therapeutic dietary strategies and debunks popular myths that cloud public understanding about food and wellness.

The book features simplified dietary guidelines, immune-boosting and stress-management tips, and recovery plans, all paired with easy-to-prepare recipes, nutritional breakdowns, and vibrant photographs.

The book was unveiled by the chief guest Sucharitha Reddy, and the first copy was presented to Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder-chairman of Apollo Hospitals.