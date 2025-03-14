Apollo Hospital marks World Sleep Day with pillow parade

CHENNAI: Apollo Speciality Hospital, Vanagaram, organised the nation’s first sleep chain at the Vanagaram junction to mark World Sleep Day on Friday.

This unique initiative, held under the theme “Make Sleep Health a Priority,” brought together doctors and nurses, who formed a symbolic chain while holding pillows inscribed with messages on the importance of sleep.

With over 60 per cent of Indians suffering from poor sleep quality, the sleep chain was a powerful reminder that sleep is not a luxury but a biological necessity.

The event was also conducted to raise awareness that poor sleep will cause heart disease, diabetes, weakened immunity, and mental health disorders.

It advocated crucial lifestyle changes such as consistent sleep schedules, reduced screen time, and seeking medical help to address sleep disorders.

“This initiative is our way of reminding the public that good sleep is essential to good health. Sleep is as important as diet and exercise for a healthy life. It also supports the idea that the right lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in one’s sleep health,” said Dr Karthik Madesh, Clinic Head, Institute of Sleep Health.

“Sleep is a fundamental pillar of health, yet its significance is often underestimated. Initiatives such as the Sleep Chain by Apollo Specialty Hospital are vital in emphasising that sleep is not merely a lifestyle choice but a biological necessity,” said Dr Prabhash Prabhakaran, HOD, Neurology.