Apollo Cancer Centres raises awareness on hereditary cancers

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) has launched an initiative during Hereditary Cancer Awareness Week to create awareness about hereditary cancers and the importance of early genetic testing and regular screening.

The effort aims to help families understand genetic risks and encourage timely medical action.

According to health experts, hereditary cancers occur due to gene mutations passed from parents to children. These mutations, which make up about 5–10% of all cancer cases, can increase the risk of certain types of cancer, such as Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC), Lynch Syndrome, and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). In India, around 10% of breast and ovarian cancers are linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.

ACC Chennai recently treated four members of a family from Guwahati, across two generations, who were diagnosed with cancers linked to lynch syndrome. The mother and daughter were treated for ovarian cancer, while two siblings were treated for colon cancer in 2024. All four have recovered following timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Venkat P, senior consultant, surgical oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, said, “Cancer can run in families. Genetic counselling and screening are useful in identifying those at risk and ensuring early treatment.”

Dr Priya Kapoor, consultant, surgical oncology, added that families with multiple cases of cancer should seek genetic testing. “Regular screening and preventive measures can help detect cancer early,” she said.

ACC said it would continue to focus on public awareness and education about hereditary cancers to help families take preventive steps and improve outcomes.