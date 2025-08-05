AP fisherman succumbs after assault; coworker arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 27-year-old fisherman on murder charges after the co-worker whom he assaulted over a financial dispute two days ago near Kasimedu fishing harbour succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as A Ambathi Neelakandan (38), a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a labourer on a fishing boat in Chennai. Police said that a few months ago, Ambathi had borrowed money from a coworker, Naresh (27), also from Srikakulam.

On Sunday, Naresh confronted Neelakandan near the old beach area of Kasimedu harbour, demanding repayment of the loan. The confrontation escalated into an altercation after which Naresh assaulted Neelakandan and pushed him. Neelakandan's head hit against a boat, after which he suffered grievous injuries.

Neelakandan was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed on Tuesday, after which Naresh was arrested.