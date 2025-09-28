ANPR network to combat vehicle theft in north Chennai

CHENNAI: As a step towards combating vehicle-related crimes, the Greater Chennai Police will deploy a state-of-the-art Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) surveillance system across north Chennai, often referred to as 'Vada' Chennai. This initiative targets the strategic northern region, encompassing densely populated and coastal areas like Royapuram, Tiruvotriyur, and Tondiarpet.

The project will see the installation of 180 high-definition 4K UHD cameras at 45 critical locations, including major thoroughfares like Ennore High Road and Madhavaram High Road. These AI-powered cameras are designed for precise vehicle tracking and will be connected via a robust fibre optic network for uninterrupted data transmission. A key objective is to proactively address vehicle theft, with an average of 1,420 vehicles reported missing annually. Stolen vehicles are often used in more serious crimes like snatching and robbery.

The system will generate real-time alerts via SMS, WhatsApp, and email to officers, enabling swift response. A System Integrator will manage the entire infrastructure, including cloud storage and a dedicated mobile application.

This network aims to act as a powerful deterrent, providing "more eyes on the street" and creating a secure environment for vehicles in public spaces.