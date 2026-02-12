Another 3-lane ROB at Ambattur to ease congestion on CTH Road

CHENNAI: The State government has cleared the construction of an additional three-lane road overbridge on the Chennai–Tiruttani–Renigunta (CTH) Road near TI Cycles in Ambattur to ease congestion caused by the narrow existing bridge.
The Rs 50.46-crore State Highway Department project also includes building a vehicular underpass on the Ambattur side to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.
The long-pending project is part of the Railway works scheme, under which 10 new railway overbridges and one underpass will be built for Rs 787 crore to improve road connectivity. The existing two-lane structure will be used by vehicles going to Avadi from Chennai, while the new bridge, which will cost an estimated Rs 37.7 crore, will carry traffic from Avadi to Chennai.
The Chennai–Tiruttani–Renigunta Road, popularly known as CTH Road, is a key corridor connecting Chennai with the western suburbs and providing access to industrial areas, IT parks, and pilgrimage centres such as Tiruttani and Tirupati. Traffic on this stretch has risen sharply in recent years, with more than 8,000 passenger car units recorded per hour during peak periods. The narrow two-lane ROB, coupled with sharp curves on either side, frequently results in long queues and accidents.
As per Indian Roads Congress norms, an eight-lane road is warranted when traffic exceeds 7,200 PCU per hour. However, land constraints have led to a six-lane plan for this stretch.
To enhance pedestrian and local commuter safety, a vehicular underpass will be built near the TI Cycles junction, where the approach roads to the existing and proposed bridges are at different levels. The underpass will enable people to cross the road safely without interfering with fast-moving traffic. Part of the underpass will be open to natural light and covered with a transparent roof to prevent rainwater from entering.
Junction improvements are also planned on the Avadi side at the crossing of High School Road and Cholambedu Road. The redesign is expected to make turning movements easier and safer for vehicles from nearby residential areas and schools.
The project includes widening and improvement of the existing road on both sides of the bridges to provide at least three lanes on each approach. The underpass will have service roads on both sides to facilitate local traffic without mixing with heavy, through traffic on the main carriageway.