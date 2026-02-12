Another 3-lane ROB at Ambattur to ease congestion on CTH Road

The Rs 50.46-crore State Highway Department project also includes building a vehicular underpass on the Ambattur side to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.

The long-pending project is part of the Railway works scheme, under which 10 new railway overbridges and one underpass will be built for Rs 787 crore to improve road connectivity. The existing two-lane structure will be used by vehicles going to Avadi from Chennai, while the new bridge, which will cost an estimated Rs 37.7 crore, will carry traffic from Avadi to Chennai.