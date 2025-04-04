Annai Illam: Madras HC told actor Prabhu to pay sizeable deposit

CHENNAI: To withdraw the attachment on 'Annai Illam', built by Tamil actor Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan, some substantial amount must be deposited to the decree holder, the Madras High Court said. It directed Sivaji Ganesan's younger son, actor Prabhu, to make some deposit, before adjourning the matter.

Justice Abdul Quddhose refused to dismiss the order attaching Annai Illam for the non-payment of loan by Prabhu's elder brother Ramkumar's son Dusshyanth and his wife.

Prabhu had moved an application seeking to withdraw the attachment order, alleging that he is the title holder of the property, hence it cannot be attached against a loan that was not taken by him.

Prabhu’s counsel wondered how his client's rights could be tied to his brother’s obligation and submitted that the attachment order was executed after the transfer of the title in favour of his client.

However, the decree holder objected to the contention and submitted that the title was transferred after the execution of the attachment order.

The judge refused to withdraw the attachment and directed Prabhu to deposit a substantial amount proportionate to the principal loan amount and posted the matter to June 5 for further proceedings.

The petitioner Dhanabakkiam Enterprises moved the plea seeking to attach the property after securing an arbitral decree in its favour to compensate the non-payment of loan received by Dusshyanth.

While hearing the petition, Justice Quddhose had ordered the attachment of the property.

Later, Ram Kumar submitted before the court that he does not hold any ownership over Annai Illam. His brother and actor Prabhu was the sole owner of the property. Hence, it cannot be attached in this case. Subsequently, Prabhu moved the application seeking to withdraw the attachment order.

Dhanabakkiam Enterprises' Akshay Sarin said he loaned Rs 3.75 crore to Eshan Productions owned by Dusshyanth and his wife Abirami, for the production of film 'Jagajala Killadi'.

However, when Dusshyanth failed to repay the loan, the matter went for arbitration, where Sarin obtained a decree in his favour to exploit all the rights, including OTT rights, of the film. The forum also fixed the quantum of money to be returned as Rs 9.02 crore, including 30 per cent interest.

Sarin said he could not execute the arbitral decree because the film was not completed. He then moved the high court, seeking to attach the property on Chevaliar Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar, from Ram Kumar's share.