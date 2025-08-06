Anna University’s ME degree in Thermal Engineering to focus on hybrid technologies

CHENNAI: To provide energy efficient technologies to the next generation, Anna University has introduced a full time ME degree in Thermal Engineering with specialisation in engines and hybrid technologies.

Sources from the varsity said this course offered deep expertise in internal combustion engines, electric-hybrid power trains, low and zero-carbon fuels, and next generation energy efficient technologies.

A student who successfully completed BE and BTech in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Automobile and Mechanical allied branches can apply for this course. “The course is tailored for the innovators of tomorrow. The curriculum blends core thermal sciences with modern hybrid propulsion systems, empowering graduates to lead in automotive research and development, sustainable transportation, and green energy industries,” explained a senior professor from the university. “They will gain hands-on experience, work with emerging technologies, and be a part of the movement towards driving cleaner, smarter, and more efficient mobility solutions.”

The programme includes a GATE scholarship, experienced faculty, modern labs, advanced internal combustion engine testing facilities, hands-on access to industry-standard software, strong placement support, focus on research and innovation and opportunities for industry collaboration and internships.

Admissions are open for 2025-26 academic year, the professor added: “There are more than 10 placement partners including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Ashok Leyland, TVS, Maruti Suzuki, Hero and Renault Nissan.”