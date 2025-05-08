Anna University under fire for not appointing controller of exam

CHENNAI: With Anna University having not taken steps to appoint a Controller of Examination (CoE), the syndicate (highest decision taking body of the institution) came down heavily on the institution, which failed to recruit the official concerned for three years. At present P Sakthivel is working as the ‘in-charge’ of CoE of the university.

A senior professor, quoting the recent syndicate meeting, said that members were unhappy over the functioning of an ‘in-charge’ officer for a critical post of a CoE for almost three years.

“In the previous syndicate meeting held in January 2025, the then secretary to the Higher Education Department was concerned over the undue delay in the appointment of a CoE,” he added. “He had suggested constituting a convener committee to issue a notification seeking applications from the faculty for the role. He also advised to form a scrutiny committee to screen the applications, while the selection committee could suggest suitable candidates among the screened applications.”

Accordingly, the convener committee could recommend a suitable applicant to the syndicate for approval as per the prevailing statutes of Anna University.

Prof MS Bala Murugan, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT), told DT Next, “Without this, students will be severely affected if there is no regular CoE in a university. This issue not only exists in Anna University, but also in other State-run universities.”

Explaining the importance of the CoE, he said that it was a full-time role essential to conduct examinations without delay and also publish results on time. “AUT has requested the State government several times to appoint a regular CoE in the universities. However, no action has been taken till now,” he pointed out.