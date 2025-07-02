Anna University to start certificate course on food analysis, inspection

CHENNAI: Anna University’s Department of Chemistry College of Engineering in Guindy will be starting a certificate course on Food Analysis and Inspection for students and working professionals from July.

A notification from the university said that the organising committee will have J Prakash, registrar, and convenor M Dharmendra Kumar, HoD, chemistry.

The university said that food chemistry was essential to understanding how ingredients interacted at the molecular level. “It aids in developing better preservation methods to extend shelf life and maintain food quality. Food chemists can innovate with new ingredients, modify textures and flavours, and enhance the nutritional value of food products,” said the source.

With regard to job opportunities, the university claimed that as entrepreneurs, individuals could customise food designs by enhancing their nutritional value. Additionally, the notification said that the Food Corporation of India, under the Union government, offered jobs such as food inspectors. Similarly, opportunities were available in quality control within food processing industries, and positions such as food safety officers were working in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.