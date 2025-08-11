Anna University to raise Under Graduate intake at its colleges

CHENNAI: The syndicate of the Anna University has proposed to revise the intake of various Under Graduate (UG) programmes in the institution departments from the ensuing 2025-26 academic year. In addition, it has also proposed the restructuring of various Post Graduate (PG) courses in the university departments.

This increase in intake would be applicable for the prestigious constituent colleges of the university, such as the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG); Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Chromepet; Alagappa College of Technology (ACT), Guindy campus; and School of Architecture and Planning (SAP), Guindy campus.

The proposal to revise the intake of UG and restructure PG courses was tabled in the latest 45th meeting of the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university.

The Syndicate members ratified the revised intake (including the 15% supernumerary seats) for various UG programmes offered by the university departments from the 2025-26 academic year.

The members of the meeting also approved the restructuring of various Post Graduate (PG) courses in the university departments from this academic year. Sources from Anna University said that the present intake of UG courses of the department campus is about 2,800, and around 900 for PG courses.