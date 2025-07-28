Anna University to produce climate scientists with new M Tech course

CHENNAI: In a step towards honing a new generation of scientists to tackle climate change and its consequences, the Anna University is gearing to launch a full-time M.Tech course on climate change and disaster management, integrating science-based planning, research and innovative solutions. Registration for the course has been opened online.

The programme is developed and offered by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) of Anna University.

University sources describe that the course has been designed to meet the growing need for professionals in climate change and disaster management, particularly in the context of increasing climate-related extreme weather events.

"The students will gain expertise in climate science, AI and machine learning, and geo-informatics for applications across natural resources, they will also equip for roles in IT industries, data analytics, and environmental consulting, the course will make them ready to work on rural and urban development projects aligned with sustainable development goals," a senior CCCDM official said

The official also stated that the course aims to produce graduates who can contribute to sustainable development, climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts. It will also address risks like increasing natural disasters, earthquakes and seismic shifts, climate-induced disasters, loss and damage assessments, recovery and rehabilitation and eco-restoration, he said.

"Topics including water security, agricultural and biodiversity laws, loss of coastal and marine ecosystems, urban climate management and health and disease will also be covered," he added.

He said the students will also have opportunities in AI-driven ecological modelling for sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and coastal management, making them eligible for national and international careers in government, NGOs, climate cells, and global agencies