Anna University to launch competitive exam training for civil engg students

CHENNAI: Anna University will launch a training programme for Civil Engineering graduates to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) technical exams.

The training will be conducted by the Centre for Water Resources (CWR) of Anna University, which cited students' difficulty in preparing for subjects like water resources engineering (15-20% of the content), which is not covered by the BE Civil Engineering syllabus.

Dr MS Karthikeyan, a coordinator in the training programme, said water resources engineering is a high-scoring and vital subject for aspiring engineers preparing for competitive exams and carries significant weightage in competitive exams.

"Subjects like surface water hydrology, groundwater hydrology, flood estimation and modelling, groundwater modelling, water quality modelling, irrigation sociology, water resources systems analysis, dam safety, GIS and remote sensing applications were not adequately covered in the course syllabus," added Karthikeyan.

The training will be helpful for civil engineering graduates who are preparing for prestigious career opportunities, he said.

Key highlights of the programme include exam strategy session and topic prioritisation in TNPSC, Engineering Services Exam (ESE) and GATE exams, water resources content coverage in various competitive exams, bridging the gap between Civil Engineering and water resources engineering, focus on formulas and conceptual clarity, core hydrology concepts and irrigation solution to UPSC, TNPSC, GATE and ESE previous papers.

Also, understanding CWR, the first autonomous research centre of Anna University, will pave the way for Civil Engineering graduates for higher studies and progress further to water resources consultancy jobs, Ph.D level admissions to IITs and foreign universities.