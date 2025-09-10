Anna University to increase partnerships with foreign varsities for exchange prog, research activities

CHENNAI: To strengthen its ties with recognised institutions abroad, Anna University has planned to increase its foreign collaborations in student exchange and research programmes from this year.

The varsity’s Centre for International Relations (CIR) coordinates bilateral research and academic programmes with overseas institutions and universities through MoUs, exchange of faculty and students, foreign language programmes and conduct of international joint seminars and conferences.

Sources from the university said that the latest one was the launch of a research internship programme at Deakin University in Australia and student exchange programme at the University of Skovde in Sweden. “Overseas professors have been visiting Anna University in Chennai and interacting with faculty and students,” added a senior professor. “The CIR has 39 agreements with various universities abroad including in America, Japan, UK, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Philippines, Mexico, Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Ethiopia, Belgium, Canada and Australia.”

The CIR also organises international seminar series periodically with experts from foreign universities as resource persons on specific topics of applied sciences, technology and engineering.

“It also conducts foreign language courses in German, French and Japanese for faculty members and students. The centre supports exchange of faculty and students on short and long term visits to the institutions that have MoU,” the professor elaborated.

In association with the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai, Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, and TN Science and Technology Centre, CIR is organising the Olympiad in mathematics, chemistry, physics titled, ‘Precise Energy’, for undergraduate students. “Many foreign universities and institutions will be invited to Anna University to discuss more possibilities in collaboration of further strengthening the bilateral academic and research cooperation,” he added. “CIR has an overseas professor scheme with 30 professors from USA, Germany, Australia, Japan, Sweden, France, Italy, Switzerland and England.”