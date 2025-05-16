Anna University to amend statute to improve engineering education

CHENNAI: To strengthen the existing system, Anna University is likely to incorporate new recommendations into the current ‘Statute on Academic Matters 2023’ of the institution. The initiative seeks recommendations from stakeholders, said the recent syndicate meeting of the institution, the highest decision-taking body.

Statutes on academic matters are the official documents within a university that would govern all aspects of teaching, learning, and research. They outline rules, regulations, and procedures that determine how academic activities are conducted, ensuring standards and maintaining order within the institution.

Statute is enacted for the purpose of framing academic regulations, curricula and syllabi for the programmes offered by university departments and for evaluation methods for awarding degrees, diplomas and certificates by the university. The matter was taken up after members from the affiliated colleges apprised the fact that some colleges, which were granted autonomy by the syndicate, were recommended by the UGC but ‘not recommended’ by Anna University.

Quoting the minutes of the syndicate meeting, sources from the institution said that the Higher Education Department secretary had opined that the UGC norms for granting autonomy to Arts and Science Colleges and Engineering institutions were “identical”.

“Anna University had framed the statute to fix better standards for granting autonomy to engineering institutions in the State,” the official suggested. “The director of academic courses must convene a meeting with all the stakeholders for providing suitable recommendations in the existing statute, which was assented by the Chancellor (Tamil Nadu governor).”