Anna University ties up with US-based AI firm for healthcare

CHENNAI: Anna University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rx Studio Inc US, a leading provider of AI-driven healthcare solutions. The MoU was formalised recently, the university in a release said here on Thursday.

This collaboration aims to establish a centre of excellence in personalised and precision medicine research at the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, University of Engineering, Bharathidasan Institute of Technology (BIT) campus at Tiruchy.

Through this partnership, AU will receive complimentary access to Rx Studio’s digital platform, which will support the training of faculty and students and foster advanced R&D in AI-integrated healthcare solutions. It’s also expected to drive interdisciplinary innovation, strengthen industry-academia collaboration, and promote AI-based medical research tailored to the unique healthcare needs of the Indian population.

This alliance reaffirms AU’s commitment to fostering impactful education and pioneering research in cutting-edge healthcare technologies. The inauguration of the new facility and an online training session on the Rx platform are scheduled for May 30.